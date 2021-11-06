South Estonian municipality calls for nationwide Covid lockdown

Worsening coronavirus conditions have prompted one municipality to call for a nationwide lockdown as vital services, including in healthcare and the emergency services, continue to feel the squeeze.

The crisis committee in the municipality of Põlva County says that: "The number of the infected is larger than ever before and with the restrictions valid today, there is no hope of the situation improving any time soon."

"There are already only three carers per 37 residents at the Põlva care home, since everyone else has contracted the coronavirus. The situation at Polva Hospital is similar," the crisis committee went on.

Põlva County, population less than 25,000, is around 250km from the capital.

However, the committee went on, there is nothing to stop the situation there spreading further.

"There are no borders between our counties. Põlva County is not separated from other regions by water or bogs. Those who are doing fine today, may be struggling tomorrow," the committee said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!