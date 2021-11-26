Coronavirus wastewater level high in south, low on western islands

There are considerable regional differences in the level of coronavirus in wastewater, the latest study shows, although the situation remains "fairly stable" overall.

This week's results (November 22-26) show South Estonia continues to have a higher than average amounts of the virus. But no virus was found in samples from the islands of Hiiumaa and Saaremaa.

Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds of the University of Tartu Tanel Tenson said the index describing the average situation remains more or less at the same level compared to the previous few weeks.

Although fewer samples with very high and moderate virus levels were detected, the number of samples with high virus content has slightly increased within a week, he said.

"It's good news that the virus amount has slightly decreased in almost all larger settlements. However, the towns of Põlva and Tõrva stand out for their very high virus levels compared to other places," said Tenson.

The study is carried out by the University of Tartu.

Results of the wastewater survey between November 22-26. Source: University of Tartu.

