Estonia's coronavirus risk level rises to high

The coronavirus risk level in Estonia has risen by one notch and has returned to the "high level", or "orange level", spokespeople for the government said on Thursday.

The average daily number of new infections in Estonia is 634.9 cases for the past seven days. The seven-day average for hospitalizations is 22.71 per day. The seven-day average number of coronavirus deaths is currently 4.29 per day.

The infection rate among people aged over 60, measured as a seven-day average, is 84.1 people per day. The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation is at present 14.

The coverage of the adult population with two doses of vaccine is currently 71.08 percent, with a total of 267,877 people having received booster doses.

The government said vaccination plays a very important role in getting the epidemic under control. In Estonia, vaccination is open to all people aged five years or older.

The government has also extended restrictions until after January 10.

