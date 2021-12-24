Coronavirus update: 207 hospitalized patients, 711 new cases, 4 deaths

There were 711 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed and four deaths in Estonia over the past day, data from the Health Board shows.

As of Friday morning, 207 patients are being treated in hospital which is 20 fewer than on Thursday. Of these, 162 have serious cases of the virus and 132 people - 81.5 percent - have not been vaccinated.

In total, 6,843 tests were analyzed and 711 were positive, a share of 10.4 percent. Of those who tested positive, 386 people had not been vaccinated.

Four people infected with coronavirus died during the past day, which takes the total to 1,907. They were aged 48, 75, 76 and 88.

The 14-day infection rate is 618.97 per 100,000 inhabitants. On Thursday, it was 610.0.

Yesterday, 422 people were vaccinated for the first time. The total number of doses administered was 3,414. The vaccination rate is 61.1 percent.

So far, 1,090 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed as the Omicron strain.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

