Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,730 new cases, 6 deaths

On Friday morning, 229 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals in Estonia, the Health Board said. There were six deaths and 1,730 new cases confirmed during the last day.

Of those in hospital, 132 people have serious cases of the virus and the majority - 78.1 percent - have not been vaccinated. Thirty-one new cases were opened overnight.

There were six deaths, five women and one man, and all were unvaccinated. They were aged between 71 and 92. So far, 1,951 people have died after contracting coronavirus.

In total, 9,069 tests were analyzed and 1,730 were positive - a positive share of 19.1 percent.

The average seven-day infection rate for vaccinated people is 85 per 100,000. For unvaccinated people, it rises to 145.8.

Estonia's 14-day infection rate is 1,048.02 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 971.42 yesterday. The seven-day rate is 1170.

In comparison with countries in the region, Finland's 14-day rate is 1235, Lithuania's is 914 and Latvia's is 689. The highest rates in Europe can be found in Andorra (4,828), Ireland (4,623) and Demark (4,291).

Yesterday, 790 first dose vaccinations were administered and 5,801 in total. So far, 308,258 people have received a booster or additional dose. The share of vaccinated people is 61.6 percent for adults it is 72.4.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

