Coronavirus level in wastewater rising across Estonia

The level of coronavirus in wastewater has risen across Estonia this week and the virus is spreading widely across almost every region, data from the Health Board show.

Compared to last week, the levels have risen in north, south and east Estonia.

The samples from the western island of Hiiumaa rose particularly sharply. Last week there was a moderate level but this week it is widespread.

There is also a high level of the virus in samples from Tartu, Elva, Jõgeva, Tapa Tallinn, Pärnu and Narva.

Data from Valga, Estonia's most southern county, shows a lower spread of the virus in Tõrva, Otepää and Antsla.

The graphic below shows the map for last week on the left and latest results on the right.

