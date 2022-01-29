New record: More than 7,000 coronavirus cases reported

More than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Estonia for the first time on Saturday, data from the Health Board show. Hospital admissions have plateaued at around 300.

A new record for testing was set over the last 24 hours, with 14,344 analyzed. There were 7,124 new cases confirmed, a positive share of 49.7 percent. For comparison, one month ago on December 28, there were 880 new cases reported.

The seven-day average infection rate for non-vaccinated people is 534 per 100,000 people while it is 326.7 for those vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 4,660.50 per 100,000 people.

As of Saturday morning, 302 people are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals and 187 have a severe case of the virus. Of these, 146 patients - 78 percent - are unvaccinated. Seventy new cases were opened during the last day.

Four people died, they were all unvaccinated and aged 61, 66, 76 and 81.

Yesterday, 415 people were vaccinated for the first time and 3,742 doses were administered in total. So far, 377,586 booster doses have been given. Estonia's vaccination rate is 62.3 percent.

While new records have been set almost every day this week for cases, the number of patients being treated in hospital has fluctuated between 285 and 320.

During the last wave, Estonia has 750 beds available to treat patients and this number was met. So far, the number of patients in hospitals has not risen dramatically.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

