Health Board: 312 hospitalized patients, 5,952 new cases, 3 deaths

On Sunday morning, 312 patients were being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals and over 5,000 new cases were reported.

Of those in hospital, 201 people have a serious case of the virus and 79 percent - 159 patients - have not been vaccinated. Thirty-four new cases were opened.

Three people died and one was unvaccinated. They were aged 76, 79 and 88. In total, 2,032 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

During the last day, 11,239 tests were analyzed and 5,952 were positive. The positive share was 53 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 345.2 per 100,000 people, compared to 565.8 for non-vaccinated people.

131 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 1,603 were administered in total. As of this morning, 378,937 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 4,297.93 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!