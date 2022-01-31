Health Board: 346 hospitalized patients, 4,964 new cases, 1 death

On Monday morning, 346 patients were being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals and almost 5,000 new cases were reported.

Of those in hospital, 219 people have a serious case of the virus and 78.1 percent - 171 patients - have not been vaccinated. Forty-eight new cases were opened.

One unvaccinated woman died, she was 94. In total, 2,033 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

During the last day, 9,756 tests were analyzed and 4,964 were positive. The positive share was 50.9 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 345.7 per 100,000 people, compared to 562.6 for non-vaccinated people.

Ninety-five people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 1,087 were administered in total. As of this morning, 379,837 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 5,143.93 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

