Health Board: 325 hospitalized patients, 6,520 new cases, 4 deaths

On Tuesday morning, 325 patients were being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals and 6,520 new cases were reported.

Of those in hospital, 201 people have a serious case of the virus and 75.6 percent - 152 patients - have not been vaccinated. Forty-seven new cases were opened.

Four people died and two were unvaccinated. They were aged 67, 77 and 88. In total, 2,037 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

During the last day, 13,314 tests were analyzed and 6,520 were positive. The positive share was 49 percent.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 360.6 per 100,000 people, compared to 575.7 for non-vaccinated people.

208 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 2,294 were administered in total. As of this morning, 405,182 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 5,460.52 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

