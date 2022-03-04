Amount of coronavirus found in wastewater is falling

Tallinna Vesi water treatment plant at Lake Ülemiste.
Tallinna Vesi water treatment plant at Lake Ülemiste. Source: Kaupo Kalda/Tallinna Vesi
The amount of coronavirus in wastewater has declined across Estonia over the last week, the latest study from the Health Board shows.

There is high amounts of the virus in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Narva and Viljandi, but the level is higher in the east in Kohtla-Järve, Sillamäe and Kehra.

Elsewhere, the numbers are falling. Kuressaare, Haapsalu, Rapla and Võru have moderate levels while samples from Jõgeva and Põltsamaa show very few people are infected.

The amount of coronavirus in wastewater is falling across Estonia. Source: Terviseamet

Editor: Helen Wright

