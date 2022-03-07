Virology professor: Coronavirus restrictions could be lifted in stages

Coronavirus restrictions could start to be gradually eased as the number of people needing hospital treatment for the virus is falling, Professor Irja Lutsar, the former head of the government's scientific advisory council has said.

Lutsar said she has not understood why some restrictions, such as the domestic use of the coronavirus certificate, are still in place today. The expert also said the 11 p.m. closing time restriction could be removed and wearing masks in entertainment establishments.

However, all these rules should not be eased at once and Estonia should follow the "valve method" which has worked elsewhere, especially in Scandinavia.

"If the situation still gets worse, we have to close the valve again. But if we look at other countries, to the best of my knowledge, none of those who have eased the restrictions have had to put them back," said Lutsar.

She said coronavirus will not disappear and there are not likely to be days where nobody tests positive. New strains are also likely but they may not last for long, only a few months.

Lutsar said it is not yet known if people will need to be vaccinated more often in the future.

The weekly wastewater study current shows the level of coronavirus across the country is receeding.

