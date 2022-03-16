Coronavirus update: 244 patients, 2,137 new cases, 4 deaths

On Wednesday morning, there were 597 patients with coronavirus in hospital and 244 had severe cases. There were 2,137 new cases and four deaths.

Of those with severe cases, 152 patients — 62.3 percent — have not been vaccinated. Seventy-four new cases were opened, 26 with serious coronavirus cases.

Four people died during the last day aged between 84-100. So far, 2,367 people have died in Estonia after testing positive.

In total, 5,149 tests were analyzed and 2,137 new cases were confirmed. The positive share was 41.5 percent.

Fifty-nine people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 661 were administered in total. As of this morning, 438,778 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 63.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 2,467 per 100,000 people. It was 2,687 on Friday.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

