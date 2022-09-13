Health Board: Covid hospitalizations relatively stable in past week

The number of patients hospitalized due to Covid was stable, though fell by 17 over the past week, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

2,262 new Covid cases were reported, 914 of them confirmed by lab tests and the remaining 1,348 being clinically diagnosed.

Overall morbidity rates remained unchanged from the preceding week, while the number of laboratory-confirmed cases rose by by 11.2 percent, the board says.

Meanwhile the number of clinically diagnosed cases decreased by 7.5 percent.

7,073 primary Covid tests were performed last week, the board says, and the number of tests remained stable in all age groups.

The proportion of positive tests among children rose by an average of 23.5 percent.

Among people over 60, the proportion of positive tests rose by 18.1 percent.

The seven-day average number of new symptomatic Covid hospitalizations has increased from 4.7 to 5.1 over the past week.

As of Monday, September 12, 104 Covid patients were in hospital, one of them in intensive care, while one patient is also on a ventilator.

The average age of hospitalized patients is 73 years.

The increase in illness among school-aged children may also have an impact on the number of hospitalized patients after a few weeks, the board notes.

Four people who had contracted Covid passed away in the past week; the average age of the deceased was 87.3, the board notes, while three of the deceased were unvaccinated and the remaining person had completed a vaccination course.

All four of the deceased experienced different co-morbidities or conditions.

Last week's epidemic review lacked the usual risk matrix due to a key staff member being on vacation, the board said.

