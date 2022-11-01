Health Board: Covid cases down 17.8 percent from previous week

News
A health care worker treating a coronavirus patient at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center.
A health care worker treating a coronavirus patient at Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center. Source: PERH
News

According to the Health Board, covid rates in Estonia have fallen in Estonia compared to the previous week. As of Monday morning, 226 people were hospitalized due to the virus.

Results from waste-water monitoring surveys during the last week, reveal a 30 percent prevalence of the virus at the highest ("red") level.

In the past week, 2,645 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Estonia, of which 733 were confirmed by lab tests, with 1,912 clinically diagnosed.

Health Board spokesperson Juta Varjas said, that the number of cases registered decreased by 17.8 percent from the previous week.

"Cases are on a downward trend in all age groups, except for children under 4," said Varjas. "The decrease in cases can be put down to the previous week's school holidays, as well as to changes in testing strategy," Varjas explained, adding that cases of other respiratory viral diseases are currently on the rise.

As of Monday morning, 226 Covid-19 patients were in hospital in Estonia due to Covid, six of whom were in intensive care.

A total of 174 patients were hospitalized during the last week, 67 of whom with symptomatic Covid.

Estonia's latest seven-day average figure for new symptomatic Covid hospitalizations has fallen to 9.4. Nine people who had contradicted Covid passed away during the last week, all of whom were age 74-94 and had serious comorbidities. 

5,358 Covid vaccines were administered during the last week, 145 of which were first doses. In total, 483,912 people in Estonia, or 63.7 percent of the population have now received two or more doses.

The expert committee recommends a second booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for members of high-risk groups. According to the Health Board, this includes all over 60s, those over the age of 12 with pre-existing medical conditions, which may increase the risk of severe Covid, as well as all care home staff and residents, and health care workers. A second booster vaccine is recommended at least six months after the time the last dose was administered or after contracting Covid.

Based on the results of the of waste-water monitoring in week 43 of the year, Covid levels have fallen to the extent that only 30 percent are at the highest "red" level.

58 percent of the samples examined are at the "orange" level, which is one below "red." The highest levels of the virus throughout Estonia were found in Narva, Jõhvi-Ahtme and Põlva.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:46

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

16:39

Health Minister: 'People need to help themselves too'

16:34

Water parks increasing their admission fees, family tickets less affected

16:30

Lasnamäe FC Ajax crowned 2022 Women's Esiliiga champions

16:14

Basic exemption for people of retirement age to rise to €704 on January 1

16:00

River Selja becomes more fish-friendly thanks to EU-funded project

15:30

Daily: Danish military truck involved in serious road traffic accident

14:53

Dentist: Estonian dentists too quick to pull teeth

14:53

Deal signed to build on Tallinn Fish Market site

14:34

Ragnar Kond on his hats and scarves: A piece of home that is always with me

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

12:29

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

31.10

ICDS: Missile strikes only way for Russia to block grain ships

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: