Health Board: Covid cases down 17.8 percent from previous week

According to the Health Board, covid rates in Estonia have fallen in Estonia compared to the previous week. As of Monday morning, 226 people were hospitalized due to the virus.

Results from waste-water monitoring surveys during the last week, reveal a 30 percent prevalence of the virus at the highest ("red") level.

In the past week, 2,645 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Estonia, of which 733 were confirmed by lab tests, with 1,912 clinically diagnosed.

Health Board spokesperson Juta Varjas said, that the number of cases registered decreased by 17.8 percent from the previous week.

"Cases are on a downward trend in all age groups, except for children under 4," said Varjas. "The decrease in cases can be put down to the previous week's school holidays, as well as to changes in testing strategy," Varjas explained, adding that cases of other respiratory viral diseases are currently on the rise.

As of Monday morning, 226 Covid-19 patients were in hospital in Estonia due to Covid, six of whom were in intensive care.

A total of 174 patients were hospitalized during the last week, 67 of whom with symptomatic Covid.

Estonia's latest seven-day average figure for new symptomatic Covid hospitalizations has fallen to 9.4. Nine people who had contradicted Covid passed away during the last week, all of whom were age 74-94 and had serious comorbidities.

5,358 Covid vaccines were administered during the last week, 145 of which were first doses. In total, 483,912 people in Estonia, or 63.7 percent of the population have now received two or more doses.

The expert committee recommends a second booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for members of high-risk groups. According to the Health Board, this includes all over 60s, those over the age of 12 with pre-existing medical conditions, which may increase the risk of severe Covid, as well as all care home staff and residents, and health care workers. A second booster vaccine is recommended at least six months after the time the last dose was administered or after contracting Covid.

Based on the results of the of waste-water monitoring in week 43 of the year, Covid levels have fallen to the extent that only 30 percent are at the highest "red" level.

58 percent of the samples examined are at the "orange" level, which is one below "red." The highest levels of the virus throughout Estonia were found in Narva, Jõhvi-Ahtme and Põlva.

--

