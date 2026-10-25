Tallinn Zoo hosts annual Pumpkin Party

Although Halloween is still a week away, the pumpkin-loving residents of Tallinn Zoo were presented with more than four tons of donated vegetables for their annual party this weekend.

The zoo's traditional Pumpkin Party took place on Saturday, with the residents being treated to carrots, beetroots, apples, turnips, potatoes, and cabbage alongside the seasonal gourds.

The elephants were one of the most popular attractions, and they were happy to demonstrate their pumpkin-handling skills to the crowds of excited children.

"They love pumpkins the most. The elephant eats the largest quantity of pumpkins – 600 kilograms a year," said Anita Tamm, a communications specialist at Tallinn Zoo.

"Many other animals at the zoo eat them too. The pygmy marmoset eats the least pumpkin at the zoo – just 120 grams a year. Other enthusiasts include hoofed animals, rhinos, apes and monkeys, and reptiles," Tamm said.

The only animals that do not like gourds are carnivores, such as the big cats.

The pumpkin party marks the end of the zoo's vegetable collection campaign. However, anyone can still bring their garden produce to the donation box at the zoo's north gate.

Tallinn Zoo's Pumpkin Party. Source: ERR

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