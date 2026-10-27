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Estonian media association: Meta is planning the largest theft of content

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Meta logo. Source: Scanpix/REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
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Estonian media companies have warned US tech giant Meta's new business terms would let it use news content without consent or payment.

The companies are urging the European Commission to intervene over the terms, due originally to take effect October 30.

The Commission says Meta has postponed them to 20 November, following discussions, but the Estonian Association of Media Companies (Eesti meediaettevõtete liit) says the delay changes little.

The Estonian Association of Media Companies has appealed to policymakers and regulators over Meta's new business terms, which would require business users — including news publishers — to grant Meta permission to access their web content by automated software. Meta could then index, store, search and update that content for its business purposes, without separate permission or payment.

Meta initially sought the right to use content for AI training. After publisher protests, it removed the word "training," but the association says the remaining terms are broad enough to permit AI-related use anyway.

In the association's view the terms threaten media business models, as Meta could build competing products from journalistic content without paying for it. Publishers now face a choice: allow the use of their content, or lose a key channel for reaching readers.

Media association board member Väino Koorberg called the development potentially the largest theft of content, while in the U.S., the News/Media Alliance, representing nearly 2,000 American publishers, has written Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, demanding the terms be withdrawn. A further four European publishers' organizations have approached the Commission with similar concerns.

Väino Koorberg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"In European Union terms, Meta is a so-called major gatekeeper, on whose activities the visibility of others hinges, hence why stricter rules have been established for them," Koorberg said.

He added that Meta is also testing restrictions on link sharing on Facebook. "Only two links can be shared free of charge during a month," he said, which serves to limit the platform as a marketing channel.

The association says the situation threatens access to reliable information: more than half of people get daily news from social media, and reduced visibility for journalism could increase vulnerability to disinformation.

Koorberg said Estonia should send a clear message. "For example, state institutions can end cooperation with Meta and leave those platforms, because the change in terms also affects them," he said.

Elis Paemurd, deputy head of the European Commission Representation in Estonia, said Meta had postponed the terms to November 20 following discussions, adding that the Commission is ensuring Meta complies with EU law, including the prohibition on abuse of a dominant position.

Koorberg said the delay does not mean media have escaped. "Meta itself explains that it wants to specify and clarify how the terms should be interpreted," he said, adding that it may be a step toward neutralizing possible legal action. The association has told members to follow developments closely, and that the most extreme step would be to end all cooperation with Meta's products.

Estonian media companies have warned US tech giant Meta's new business terms would let it use news content without consent or payment.

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