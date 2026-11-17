Tallinn has asked the Education Ministry to approve an extra preparatory class for 15 of 81 city teens still not enrolled despite being required to continue their education.

According to the Tallinn Education Department, 81 teens in Estonia's capital remained unenrolled as of Monday.

Of these, department director Kaarel Rundu said, 19 want to continue their education but have been unable to enroll in a suitable school, mainly due to poor academic performance or limited Estonian-language proficiency.

The department has asked the Ministry of Education and Research to approve the additional class at Tallinn Vocational College (TARK), which confirmed it is prepared to open one for 15 students.

'We have nowhere to refer them'

In the application, Rundu noted that preparatory classes at Tallinn's state schools are all already or nearly full, including with students the department has recommended for the program.

"This means there are at least 16 compulsory-school-age teens in Tallinn who should be enrolled in preparatory education, but we currently have nowhere to refer them," he said.

The education department head stressed that preparatory education provides an essential path forward for students who struggled academically in basic school, giving them a chance to continue their education.

Education Ministry communications adviser Elo Eesmäe told ERR that the ministry plans to grant the request, confirming that Tallinn's application is currently awaiting approval.

An empty classroom. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Various circumstances

Krista Keedus, head of the Tallinn Education Department's Education Administration Unit, said efforts to find appropriate schools for students will nonetheless continue throughout the school year as their circumstances change.

Of the 81 youth listed as unenrolled in Tallinn, 31 have parents who have not responded to the department's inquiries, while four have incomplete contact information listed in the education information system.

Another three are taking paid courses that do not count as formal education, while two already have school placements that are missing from the records for technical reasons.

"At least two youth are awaiting a response about preparatory education, while six are enrolled in online schools, primarily in Ukraine, where they are already in their senior year of high school," Keedus said, listing more of the reasons students remain unenrolled in Estonia.

Health issues also a factor

Alongside various other individual circumstances, another seven young people have physical or mental health issues preventing them from starting or continuing school, the city official added.

The list also includes three teens added in the past two weeks: one after moving and two after being unenrolled from their previous schools.

The compulsory school attendance age in Estonia was only just raised to 18 this year.

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