Finland suspects Spanish fighter jets of airspace violation ({{commentsTotal}})

An F-18 fighter jet of the Spanish Air Force. Photo is illustrative.
An F-18 fighter jet of the Spanish Air Force. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Reuters/Scanpix)
The Finnish Ministry of Defence reported on Tueday that it suspects two Spanish F-18 fighter jets of having violated Finnish airspace.

According to the Ministry of Defence's report, the airpace violation took place over the Gulf of Finland south of Upinniemi at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, reported Finnish public broadcaster Yle (link in Finnish).

The Finnish Border Guard is investigating the incident.

Five F/A-18 Hornets of the 15th Wing of the Spanish Air Force have been stationed in Estonia since Spain took over the rotating Baltic Air Policing mission based out of Ämari Air Base this May.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
