Flights to Brussels and Milan to restart from Tallinn Airport

Flights to Brussels and Milan will relaunch from Tallinn Airport next week, taking the number of destinations to 15. More flights are expected to restart in 2021.

Ryanair will restart its Milan route and airBaltic its Brussels connection next week. These routes were suspended in September due to each country's high coronavirus infection rate.

As ERR News reported last week, the government will lift flight restrictions tied to a country's coronavirus rate from the new year allowing more routes to launch.

Flights to Oslo will also restart this week.

