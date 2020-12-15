Flights to Brussels and Milan to restart from Tallinn Airport ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
An airBaltic Boeing 737-300 at Tallinn Airport.
An airBaltic Boeing 737-300 at Tallinn Airport. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Flights to Brussels and Milan will relaunch from Tallinn Airport next week, taking the number of destinations to 15. More flights are expected to restart in 2021.

Ryanair will restart its Milan route and airBaltic its Brussels connection next week. These routes were suspended in September due to each country's high coronavirus infection rate.

As ERR News reported last week, the government will lift flight restrictions tied to a country's coronavirus rate from the new year allowing more routes to launch.  

Flights to Oslo will also restart this week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:58

Government approves support measures for Ida-Viru County establishments

11:30

Seeder: Rules and procedures need to be amended if obstruction continues

11:01

National COVID-19 vaccination plan aims to start vaccinations in January

10:46

Health Board: 301 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, three deaths

10:33

Head of scientific council: A complete lockdown would not be effective

10:07

Estonia hopes to receive €200 million from US for air defense development

09:41

School lunch providers face supply problems as distance learning starts

09:16

UK defense minister makes two-day visit to Estonia

08:42

Government drafting compensation plan for companies closed by restrictions

08:13

Flights to Brussels and Milan to restart from Tallinn Airport

14.12

Marriage referendum draft passes first reading Updated

14.12

Paper: Restrictions bringing Latvians to shop in Estonia

14.12

Coronavirus round-up: December 7-13

14.12

Tax and Customs Board: Rules for ordering goods from UK to change

14.12

NyxAir to start flying Tallinn-Kuressaare route from December 21

14.12

Baltic states, Poland sign €720 million synchronization project agreement

14.12

New Estonian e-residency CEO announced

14.12

Domestic violence trial of ex-minister to continue next year

14.12

Approximately 300 Tallinn primary school students attend school on Monday

14.12

Lithuania introduces lockdown to stop coronavirus

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: