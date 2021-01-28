Tasty Tartu to take place throughout February ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Plates of food at a restaurant.
Plates of food at a restaurant. Source: Renee Altrov
Tartu will host the Tasty Tartu month for the seventh time throughout February which will offer special menus using local ingredients at 23 restaurants across the city.

Restaurants across the city will create special three-course menus costing between €21 and 25 which will be on sale throughout the month. The special menus use as many local ingredients as possible, and during their preparation the restaurants were given feedback by an expert jury.

The following restaurants are participating: Antonius, Cafe Shakespeare, Cafe Truffe, Chez André, Dorpat, Entri, FII, GMP Patisserie, Gustav Gastro Cafe, Kampus, kohvik-resto Välk, Lihuniku Äri, Meat Market, Pepe's, Pierre, Polpo, Püssirohukelder, Spargel, Taverna, Trikster Tihane, Werner, Vilde ja Vine, and Drinkgeld/Ülikooli kohvik.

"This year, we gave a larger number of restaurants than usual the opportunity to join the campaign, which are highly motivated to offer visitors appetizing special menus,' said Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm. "The last year has been difficult for the catering sector due to the applicable restrictions and the decrease in the number of patrons, which is why I encourage residents of Tartu and guests to city to take part in the taste experiences being offered."

Responsible catering and accommodation establishments in the City of Tartu are displaying the consumer campaign label 'You Are Safe Here' which shows they are following the government's coronavirus guidelines.  

Menus and a list of participating restaurants are available on the event's website www.maitsevtartu.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

