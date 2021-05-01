Health Board: 408 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, five deaths

A total of 408 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Five people who had contracted COVID-19 have died during that period, the board adds.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus incidence per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 408.1, while 8.5 percent of primary coronavirus tests conducted over the past fortnight returned positive.

4,790 coronavirus tests were administered nationwide over the past 24 hours, with 408, also 8.5 percent, returned positive.

Five people who had contracted coronavirus died during that time: one woman, aged 86, and four men, aged 65, 66, 72 and 74, bringing the total number of people in Estonia who had contracted COVID-19 and have died to 1,166.

The most populous region, Harju County, reported nearly half the new case – 194, with 137 of these being recorded in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County posted 60 new cases, Tartu County 24, Viljandi County 23, Pärnu County 22 and Lääne-Viru County 20.

Fourteen new cases were recorded in Valga County, 10 in Järva County, and eight each in Rapla, Põlva, Jõgeva and Lääne counties.

Saaremaa posted two new cases and Hiiumaa one, making Võru County the only of Estonia's 15 counties not to record any new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

A further six new COVID-19 cases had no place of residence associated with the individuals in question in the population registry, the source the Health Board uses in compiling its daily figures.

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases were opened at hospitals in the past day, and 305 people in total were hospitalized with the virus.

Fifty-one people require intensive care, 41 of them are on ventilators.

The average age of those hospitalized is 68, and 78 percent (237 people) are aged over 60, the board reports.

A total of 11,858 coronavirus doses were administered in the past 24 hours across Estonia, bringing the total number of people to have received anti-coronavirus shots to 337,137 since the first doses arrived at Christmas time. Of these, 122,350 were individuals who had received a second dose, meaning they have completed the course.

More detailed information is available on the Koroonakaart site here.

Sixty-two percent of the 70+ age group have received at least one coronavirus dose nationwide, with the figure over 60 percent in most counties (Harju, Ida-Viru and Valga counties are the exceptions).

