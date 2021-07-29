Wearing masks on public transport to be mandatory from August 2

Wearing a mask on public transport will be mandatory from Monday, August 2 after the government agreed to reintroduce the rule to try and limit the spread of coronavirus. Additionally, the number of participants will be reduced from August 9.

"From August 2, there will be an obligation for all passengers on public transport to wear a mask because it is not possible to distinguish between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at a government press conference on Thursday.

Children under the age of 12 will not have to wear a mask.

From August 9, new capacity caps will be introduced which limit the number of people allowed to gather at indoor events to 50 and those at outdoor events to 100 if no checks are made on entry.

The number of participants can be higher if the organizer ensures coronavirus certificates are checked on entry. In such cases, there may be up to 6,000 attendees indoors and up to 12,000 outdoors. The COVID-19 certificates of all attendants must be checked, their authenticity and validity must be verified, and in case of doubt, the identity of the person providing the certificate must be established.

Certificates are not required for people under 18 as they have not yet had the chance to get vaccinated.

The new rules apply to public meetings and events, including conferences, theater performances, concerts, cinema screenings, entertainment, worship services, museums and exhibitions. They also cover sports, coaching, youth work, hobbies and education, in-service training and education, sporting competitions and events, public saunas, spas, swimming pools and water parks.

Kallas said the coronavirus risk level has risen from the yellow, medium, to orange, high. The prime minister said these limits must be reviewed as they were introduced in spring and more people have been vaccinated since then.

The government will discuss educational institutions and educational organizations separately later, she said.

The new rules can be seen on the government's website here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to a link to the new rules.

--

