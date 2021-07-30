Health Board: 197 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

197 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Friday. Of those, 158 (80.2 percent) people were not vaccinated and six people have received one dose.

In total, 8,016 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 2.5 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 118 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Seventy-six cases were confirmed in Harju County and 64 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 29 cases in Tartu County, 23 in Pärnu County, 13 in Viljandi County, eight in Ida-Viru County and seven in Rapla County. There were five cases each in Võru and Saare counties, four each in Järva and Lääne-Viru counties, three each in Jõgeva, Lääne and Põlva counties and one in Valga County. There were no cases in any other county but thirteen cases had no information in the population register.

Thirty-nine patients are being treated in hospital and six cases were opened during the last day. The average age of patients is 57. Two patients being treated had been fully vaccinated.

5,232 doses of vaccine were administered during the day and a total of 633,849 people have received at least one vaccination so far. 558,566 people have completed the vaccination cycle. The coverage rate for adults with at least one vaccine dose is 57 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

