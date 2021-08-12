Indrek Laul sends politicians vision of presidential role

Estonia Piano Factory director Indrek Laul sent the prime minister and MPs a letter, in which he discusses the role and opportunities of the presidential institution, a move that politicians interpret as a desire to become a presidential candidate.

ERR was not able to get in contact with the pianist and entrepreneur so the reasons behind Laul sending the letter are still unknown. MPs in touch with ERR said they see it as Laul tossing his name in the ring as a presidential candidate as the search is still ongoing.

Laul's 12-page vision about the presidential institution is called "Kadriorg tintinnabuli", a nod to Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. The letter reached the mailboxes of MPs on Wednesday morning with an overview of what Laul has learned during his 30 years operating in foreign economy.

He asks: "Could the president's role be to help grow Estonia through economic diplomacy, helping lift us to another clever level in our development, growing Estonia's prosperity, supporting entrepreneurs by opening doors as a trustworthy state representative?"

Laul noted that the head of state can open doors and support investments, culture and education. "It is currently a very necessary role of the president, helping develop and maintain Estonia as a safe and successful welfare state," the 53-year old wrote.

