Coronavirus deaths five times higher in 2021 than 2020

More than 1,000 people have died due to coronavirus so far in 2021, preliminary data from the National Institute for Health Development shows, compared to 203 last year.

The institute registered 9,353 deaths between January-June and 11 percent - 1,020 - are currently categorized as coronavirus deaths.

Determining the cause of death usually takes time, and the number of deaths due to the coronavirus may decrease or increase in the coming months.

Head of the Institute's Registers Department Piret Viiklepa said the number of deaths increased in March and April, fell in May and rose again in June due to the heat wave.

Viiklepp said that an average of 15,500 people die in Estonia each year and approximately 40 to 50 people die every day.

"So the main cause is still heart disease, circulatory diseases, strokes, because our population is aging and these are the main causes of death," Viiklepp said.

