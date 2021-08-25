Karis: Estonia could have the world's most educated people

Potential presidential candidate Alar Karis said Estonia could become the most educated country in the world during an interview on Wednesday. He also said Estonia's "seamless society" is divided and needs to be "sewn together".

Speaking on ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" broadcast, Karis said Estonia could be: "Not among the five countries with the most educated people, but the country with the most educated people. We have the prerequisites for that."

Karis said that contrary to the term "seamless society" mentioned by President Kersti Kaljulaid, Estonian society must be "sewn together" because people are divided by many different issues.

Speaking about the restrictions against the coronavirus, Karis said restrictions should not be imposed on people but people should be educated about the issue. If the restrictions are not fulfilled, they have no idea, he believes.

Karis, the director of the Estonian National Museum (ERM), is the Reform and Center parties' presidential candidate. However, to win 68 votes to become president, Isamaa or the Social Democrats must also support him. The first round of voting will take place on Monday, August 30.

So far there are no other candidates.

The full broadcast can be watched here in Estonian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!