PPA to make vaccination mandatory for staff

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will create a vaccination obligation for staff at the agency's main workplaces after a risk assessment was carried out. So far, 4,000 workers have been vaccinated while 800 have not.

Unvaccinated workers also include people who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. The corresponding risk analysis will be completed by October 1, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday evening.

The PPA has already said it will not give performance bonuses to unvaccinated staff members.

"In some jobs, it may be that if a person does not agree with the implementation of these measures, he or she will not be able to continue this work at the PAA," said Janne Pikma, Deputy Director General of the PPA.

Pikma said the work organization of employees must also be taken into account.

"We have our own roles for when the state is struggling. That means that in order to guarantee services, [our] people need to be healthy," Pikma said.

Tallinn Ambulance Service has also said it will bring in a vaccination obligation for its staff members.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!