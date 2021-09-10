Tallinn fuel prices still highest of Baltic capitals

Fuel prices in Tallinn continue to be the highest of the three Baltic capitals, according to a price comparison issued by retailer Circle K on Friday, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

95-octane gasoline, at €1.459 per liter at pump in Tallinn, is €0.14 dearer than in Vilnius, Lithuania and €0.132 more expensive than in Riga, Latvia.*

With 98-octane gasoline, the gap is as high as €0.172 between Tallinn and Riga, with a liter costing €1.509 in the Estonian capital. 98-octane costs €0.091 less per liter in Vilnius.

Diesel, which saw a two-cent-per-liter price rise in Estonia this week, now costs €1.249 per liter at pump, €0.04 more than in Vilnius and €0.022 more than in Riga.

Fuel prices in Latvia and Lithuania meanwhile have mostly either been rising, or remaining unchanged.

In Riga, 98-octane gas fell by €0.051 per liter this week, while 95-octane fell by €0.001. Diesel remains at the same price.

In Vilnius, gasoline as a whole fell in price by €0.007 per liter, though diesel prices rose, by €0.013, this week.

Jüri Ratas (Center), Riigkogu speaker and prime minister at the time a diesel excise duty slash was introduced last year, recently said that planned excise hikes in the 2022 state budget should be revisited, with a view to combating inflation.

The second half of 2020 saw diesel dip below the one-euro-per-liter mark, mainly as a result of the-then Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition cutting diesel excise duties, and also influenced by very low world oil prices early on in the year, and the arrival of the pandemic.

Higher fuel prices encourages commercial haulage firms, as well as private citizens living in border areas, to refill in Lithuania or Latvia, rather than Estonia.

*Price comparisons are informative. Prices may vary at specific filling stations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!