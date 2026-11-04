Estonian travel enthusiast finds cold winds, warm locals in Faroe Islands

Avid travel fan Kevin Reisenbuk says the Faroe Islands aren't cheap and high winds can disrupt flights, but the stunning scenery and local hospitality make it worth the visit.

Located in the North Atlantic Ocean between Iceland and Norway, the Faroe Islands are among Europe's most remote destinations.

While the volcanic archipelago can be reached by plane, Reisenbuk said getting there can be difficult as strong winds regularly disrupt flights.

"Our flight was canceled too, and the next flight was delayed by eight hours," he recalled. "It's a challenge just getting there, but once you do, it's absolutely beautiful."

That wasn't the last of the islands' extreme weather either; Reisenbuk and his friend were buffeted by rain and strong winds on what should have been an easy hike near some cliffs.

Estonian traveler and blogger Kevin Reisenbuk in the Faroe Islands. 2026. Source: ERR

"It was the first time in my life I'd felt that wind could actually be dangerous," he recalled, admitting that at one point he even slipped in the mud and slid about 30 meters downhill before coming to a stop on the safer side of the slope.

Local fun and food

The two Estonian travelers arrived in the Faroes during one of the most anticipated local events of the year, when residents gather in a village for traditional competitions including yarn-winding and holding a sack of potatoes up for as long as possible.

Reisenbuk's friend entered him in the potato-sack contest. "I didn't do very well," he said. "All the locals already have their own techniques down."

Estonian traveler and blogger Kevin Reisenbuk in the Faroe Islands. 2026. Source: ERR

The 18-island archipelago is home to about 55,000 residents "and even more sheep," Reisenbuk said.

Faroe Islanders, he added, were welcoming and eager to share their culture.

The two travelers were even invited to a home-cooked meal by a local who had even hosted Estonians before, thanks to a system where volunteer hosts are matched with visitors interested in a local meal.

Estonian traveler and blogger Kevin Reisenbuk in the Faroe Islands. 2026. Source: ERR

While the scenery may be spectacular, Reisenbuk said life in the Faroe Islands isn't cheap.

"Even a cheap beer cost up to €12, while a main course could set you back as much as €40," he noted.

Nonetheless, he recommends the destination to anyone who enjoys nature, hiking, and exploring less familiar destinations.

"It's close to us and one of the most unique places in the world," Reisenbuk added.

Estonian traveler and blogger Kevin Reisenbuk in the Faroe Islands. 2026. Source: ERR

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