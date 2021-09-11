Three EU states join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

Unvaccinated arrivals from three European Union states, Austria, Croatia and the Netherlands, will from Monday have to undergo a 10-day quarantine period when they come to Estonia, after those countries were moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' 'Red' coronavirus arrivals risk list due to rising coronavirus rates.

Romania, previously on the "Green" list has been moved down to the "Yellow" list, the foreign ministry says.

Denmark, San Marino and Spain are no longer on the "Red" list after coronavirus rates there declined. The three states have now been promoted to the "Yellow" list.

The new travel regime, which applies to EU, EEA and Schengen Area states as well as the U.K., comes into effect on Monday, September 13.

The "Green" list (no restriction on movement), which now numbers five nations – the four Visegrad countries, plus the Vatican City State.

The "Red" list remains the longest of the three, and includes Ireland and the U.K. as well as, from Monday, Austria, Croatia and the Netherlands.

Restrictions list from Monday, September 13

The revised lists and their accompanying restrictions are valid Monday, September 13. The three-tier system is coded red, yellow and green.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day average rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and under.

Czechia 28.78

Hungary 26.28

Poland 10.17

Slovakia 53.24

Vatican 0.0

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day average rate of 75-200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andorra 87.95

Denmark 192.35

Finland 145.8

Germany 166.56

Italy 145.58

Latvia 182.02

Luxembourg 178.4

Malta 135.84

Romania 82.24

San Marino 174.15

Spain 196.57

Sweden 133.67

Arrivals from these states must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

Tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival in the case of the PCR variety, whereas antigen tests must have been taken within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test immediately, and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day average rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Austria 229.51

Belgium 240.85

Bulgaria 298.32

Croatia 201.67

Cyprus 342.45

France 322.1

Greece 380.32

Iceland 243.32

Ireland 433.68

Liechtenstein 252.92

Lithuania 321.54

Monaco 277.65

Netherlands 204.25

Norway 343.43

Portugal 263.83

Slovenia 347.26

Switzerland 324.89

United Kingdom 712.93

Arrivals from Red-list states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia if they have not been vaccinated.

Passing negative on a coronavirus test on arrival, followed by a second test six or more days later – which must return negative also – will shorten the quarantine period. Proof of vaccination will remove the quarantine requirement.

The current regime, in place until midnight Sunday, September 12, is here.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

