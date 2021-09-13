More than 2,000 Janssen doses expected to arrive this week

Approximately 2,400 doses of the one-shot Janssen vaccine are expected to arrive in Estonia this week after a month with no deliveries.

Heli Laarmann, head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Social Affairs, told ERR the 2,400 doses should arrive on Tuesday.

Estonia has received 46,000 doses of Janssen so far and 13,000 more were expected to arrive last Friday but did not. The government is now trying to "borrow" doses from other EU member states.

"We have also announced our interest in increasing supplies to Estonia at the expense of countries that have temporarily suspended Janssen vaccine supplies," Laarmann said.

"Negotiations are currently underway. If we reach specific agreements, we will definitely announce it."

