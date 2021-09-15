Estonia 'borrows' 10,000 Janssen coronavirus vaccine doses from Spain

Ten thousand doses of the one-shot coronavirus vaccine Janssen will arrive in Estonia next week which have been 'borrowed' from Spain.

"We have been negotiating with Spain to borrow Janssen vaccines and 10,000 doses should arrive in Estonia at the beginning of next week," said Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) at a Health Board press conference on Wednesday.

Kiik said the vaccine has proved popular in Estonia but the country has received relatively few doses.

Estonia has ordered 300,000 doses of Janssen vaccine within the European Union's joint procurement framework but has only received 48,400 so far.

"We also received 2,400 doses last night, but that is clearly not enough [to meet demand]," Kiik said.

Estonia has been negotiating with several countries to borrow vaccines which it will return in the future.

--

