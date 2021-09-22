Health Board: Number of covid outbreaks in Estonia is rising

Last week there were 98 outbreaks of coronavirus across Estonia, 20 more than the week before, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said in its weekly review.

The infection rate R was 1.1 in Estonia last week, compared to 1.05 the week before. The growth is related to outbreaks in the northern, eastern and western regions.

The infection rate has decreased in Saare and Lääne counties by more than 10 percent each and is stable in Põlva, Võru and Rapla counties. It is rising in Jõgeva, Valga, Viljandi counties.

The number of deaths has started to increase in Lääne-Viru, Hiiu, Ida-Viru and Järva counties. Counties in south Estonia currently have the highest infection rates.

The Health Board forecasts growth of 10 percent per week which will bring an average of 500 cases a day and 3,500 a week.

Age distribution of patients

Last week, the number of cases increased in most age groups and the highest was a 30 percent increase among the 60-64 age group.

Of cases with a known infection site, 39 percent were caught in family groups. The next highest was 10.3 percent in kindergartens and schools, followed by work on 6.4 percent.

Last week, there were a total of 98 active outbreaks in Estonia, which is 20 more than the week before. The number of infections in these outbreaks totaled 1,453.

Outbreaks 'significantly increased' in northern region

The number of outbreaks increased in all regions except for the eastern region where there were three fewer. There was a significant increase in the north but the majority of outbreaks were in care homes in south Estonia.

Seventeen outbreaks occurred in institutions under the supervision of the Health Board. A total of 491 people are being monitored compared to 375 a week earlier. Of these, 391 were clients and 100 were employees.

A total of 347 people have been infected in schools, of which 218 have been infected in the last ten days. Of those, 248 are children and 42 are adults.

Travel-related infections

Seventy-six cases of coronavirus were brought in from abroad, which is 2.6 percent of the total.

These were related to 21 countries. The highest number of cases was related to travel in Turkey (15) and Finland (13). The number of cases imported from Russia fell.

