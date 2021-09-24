Over 60 public events registered for election day after law change

Sixty-five public events have been registered by political parties across Estonia on the last day of local election voting following a change in the law.

For the first time this year, parties can campaign on election day. Previously, this was not allowed.

Thirty-eight events have been registered in Tallinn, but the campaign tents will also pop up in Jõhvi, Võru and Tartu. Most of the campaign events are planned near polling stations.

The majority of events have been organized by the Center and Reform parties.

This year voting takes place between October 11-17.

