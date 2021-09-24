Wastewater analysis shows rise in infections in northern Estonia

There has been an increase in the level of coronavirus in wastewater this week especially in northern Estonia, the University of Tartu's wastewater analysis shows.

Pärnu and Lääne County have also experienced a slight increase in coronavirus levels. Hiiumaa continues to be free from the virus.

The data from the three past weeks shows that the number of places with a very widespread of the virus has grown.

At the same time, there are fewer and fewer places with low levels of the virus.

Lead researcher of the study, Professor of Technology of Antimicrobial Compounds of the University of Tartu Tanel Tenson, said we can no longer say that the situation remains stable.

"While this week, the infection rate has increased in central Estonia, our data indicate that the next increase can be expected in northern Estonia. The virus concentration in Harju County was twice the Estonian average. The situation in southern Estonia is not likely to improve, either, as the virus levels continue to be significantly above the Estonian average," Tenson explained.

Wastewater results for September 20-24. Source: University of Tartu.

Wastewater samples are collected at the beginning of every week in all county centers, cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and, if necessary, in smaller settlements.

Samples taken from larger cities reflect the situation of wastewater passing through the treatment plant over 24 hours, giving a reliable overview of the infection level in the city.

