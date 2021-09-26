182 people hospitalized with coronavirus

Masks, hand sanitizer and an advert for the 'HOIA
Masks, hand sanitizer and an advert for the 'HOIA" app. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
As of Sunday morning, hospitals are treating 149 people for symptomatic COVID-19. In all, hospitals have 182 people with the coronavirus of whom 129 or 70.9 percent are unvaccinated and 53 or 29.1 percent have completed their immunization cycle.

Hospitals opened 19 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours. One person, a 77-year-old woman, died.

Data from the Health Board shows that test results analyzed in the last 24 hours numbered 4,473 of which 465 returned positive. Of those, 339 were for unvaccinated people and 126 for fully immunized people.

Nationwide, 3,468 doses of vaccine were administered, putting the total at 1,357,961 doses. Adult vaccination coverage with at least one dose is now 66.7 percent.

