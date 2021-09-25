Health Board: 167 covid patients, 644 new cases

On Saturday, there were 167 patients being treated for coronavirus in Estonia and 644 new cases diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board said.

Of the patients in hospital, 68.9 percent - 115 - of people were not vaccinated. Twenty-three new cases were opened during the last day.

In total, 6,679 tests were analyzed which is a share of 9.6 percent. The 14-day rate is 510.47 per 100,000 inhabitants. Of the new cases, 461 people were unvaccinated.

4,437 doses of vaccine were administered during the day. The coverage rate of adults with at least one vaccine dose is 66.6 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

