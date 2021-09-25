Estonia has stockpile of almost 170,000 coronavirus vaccine doses

Estonia currently has 170,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine in stock and almost 47,000 doses will arrive next week.

"As there is already a considerable stock of vaccines on site in Estonia, changes in vaccine manufacturers' deliveries do not currently have a significant impact on the organization of vaccination," said Eva Lehtla, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Next week, 45,630 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, 1,200 doses of Moderna vaccine are scheduled for delivery.

The single-dose Janssen vaccine has been delivered for the last two weeks and 10,000 additional doses from Spain arrived last week. More should arrive in October.

So far, 1,350,078 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered but interest in vaccination has fallen in recent weeks.

--

