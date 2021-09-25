Eight Riigikogu employees isolating after MP diagnosed with covid

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits
Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits Source: Margarita Mironova/ERR
Eight unvaccinated Riigikogu employees after self-isolating after being confirmed as coronavirus close contacts. The Chancellery of the Riigikogu has no idea who the close contacts are, daily newspaper Postimees reported on Friday.

Isamaa MP Viktoria Ladonskaja-Kubits, who on Wednesday morning tested positive for COVID-19, went to several meetings in the Riigikogu on Tuesday, including the sitting of the cultural affairs committee.

"I belong to the group of people who have been vaccinated but whose test has turned out to be positive. Health situation is tolerable, symptoms of a fall-time cold. Where exactly I got it -- even the Health Board is finding it difficult to figure out in retrospect, " Ladonskaja-Kubits wrote on social media.

"Feeling a little different, I immediately showed initiative, minimized communication, and got tested. I got a positive result on Wednesday morning and from that moment I am in isolation. All close contacts, including the parliamentary group, the cultural affairs committee and others, have been promptly notified by myself," she added.

The Health Board told eight unvaccinated Riigikogu employees to self-isolate. The unvaccinated Minister of Culture Anneli Ott (Center), who also participated in meeting of the cultural affairs committee, is also in isoluation.

Riigikogu spokesperson Epp-Mare Kukemelk told Postimees the Health Board has not disclosed to the Riigikogu and the Chancellery does not know exactly who came into contact with the infected Isamaa MP.

"The eight who need to remain in isolation have not been vaccinated nor have they recovered from the virus. She likely met with more people, but since we have the protection of sensitive personal data, no one can force you to talk about it. If the person wants to, they say that they were a close contact and are switching to working from home," Kukemelk said, adding that this is a dangerous situation.

Kukemelk added that the work of the Riigikogu will not change.

"If the plenary wanted to switch to remote sittings, it must be requested by a parliamentary group and it can be decided by the board. Until this is done, we will work as planned," she said.

Kukemelk explained that the work organization of the committees, that is whether they meet in person or online, is decided by the committee chairs. It is always possible for parliamentary groups to replace members.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

