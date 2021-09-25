Covid restrictions to change for minors from September 27

Coronavirus testing and self-isolation rules will change for under 19s entering Estonia from Monday, the government has agreed.

Children under the age of 12 will be required to have a PCR test on day three if they are traveling with a parent who has not recovered from or been vaccinated against coronavirus.

If the child has no symptoms, they can go to school, kindergarten or childcare immediately after the trip and also participate in hobby education.

If the test on the third day after the journey is positive, they must quarantine.

From the tenth day after the positive test was given, they can return to school or hobby education.

A child under the age of 12 who arrives in the country with a vaccinated or recovered parent or guardian and who has no symptoms of illness can participate in school work and hobbies without restrictions.

Unvaccinated young people aged 12-18, and those who turn 19 this school year, who have unvaccinated or non-recovered parents should also be PCR tested on day three.

The new rules apply from Monday, September 27 to anyone arriving from a country that has an infection rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants or more.

Self isolation rules to change

If a child is deemed a close contact at childcare, kindergarten or school they may continue if they do not have symptoms.

They may also go to hobby groups if only children or young people from the same school or kindergarten participate.

Also, if close contact occurs in hobby groups, they may continue to attend school or kindergarten in the absence of symptoms.

In the event of close contact with a COVID-19 infected person in a school or kindergarten or hobby education organized there, the child or young person must give up hobby education, activities, youth work and other activities outside school for 10 days.

