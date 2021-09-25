Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 27

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Tallinn Airport
Only four European countries will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, September 27.

The revised lists and their accompanying restrictions are valid from Monday. The three-tier system is coded red, yellow and green.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day average rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and under.

  • Czechia 52.99
  • Hungary 46.5
  • Holy See 0
  • Poland 20.11

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day average rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

  • Andorra 93.2
  • Spain 101.71
  • Netherlands 176.8
  • Iceland 112.05
  • Italy 108,43
  • Luxembourg 173.61
  • Malta 93.67
  • Monaco 127.41
  • Portugal 141.9
  • France 176.59
  • Sweden 137.91
  • Germany 162.88
  • Slovakia 163.4
  • Finland 111.4
  • Denmark 93.99

Arrivals from these states must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

Tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival in the case of the PCR variety, whereas antigen tests must have been taken within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test immediately, and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day average rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

  • Austria 315.73
  • Belgium 243.76
  • Bulgaria 289.91
  • Croatia 350.55
  • Cyprus 288.29
  • Greece 287.66
  • Ireland 373.62
  • Lithuania 506.78
  • Liechtenstein 211.63
  • Latvia 316.72
  • Norway 279.16
  • Romania 232.86
  • San Marino 284.45
  • Slovenia 651.76
  • Switzerland 364.53
  • United Kingdom 663.56

Arrivals from Red-list states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia if they have not been vaccinated.

Passing negative on a coronavirus test on arrival, followed by a second test six or more days later – which must return negative also – will shorten the quarantine period. Proof of vaccination will remove the quarantine requirement.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Estonia and Brexit

