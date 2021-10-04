'Average' local election candidate is 49-year-old man with higher education

he 'average' candidate from the over 10,000 contesting the upcoming local government elections in Estonia is a 49-year-old man, who holds a higher education qualification, Baltic News Service reports.

Overall, 61 percent of candidates are men, BNS adds, citing State Electoral Office (VVK) head Arne Koitmäe.

Of the 10,025 candidates running, two thirds are doing so with one of eight political parties (Reform, Center, EKRE, SDE, Isamaa, Eesti 200, Greens and TULE), with most of the remaining third running with regional electoral alliances – a phenomenon peculiar to the local elections and which see municipality-specific groups running as an alternative to the mainstream, national parties.

In addition, 43 independent candidates are running, BNS reports.

More than 61 percent of the candidates are men and more than 38 percent are women, while as noted the "average" candidate is a 49-year-old male who attended a higher education institution.

At least three international residents of Estonia are running, to ERR News' knowledge (names as they appear on the electoral roll): Wout Verlinden, a Belgian national running with Eesti 200 in Tartu, Dutch national Imar Yacine Koutchoukali , running for Reform, also in Tartu and Katharina Hedwig Maria Sowa, a German national running for Eesti 200, in Tallinn.

You can search for candidates by party, municipality and name here.

