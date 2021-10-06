English-language local election debate takes place Wednesday

A debate about the future of Tallinn and the upcoming local elections will take place in the capital and online on Wednesday evening (October 6).

The event is hosted by Estonian World and Estonishing Evenings and includes the following candidates, from each party:

Social Democrats - Raimond Kaljulaid

Green Party - Züleyxa Izmailova

Estonia 200 - Joakim Helenius

Reform Party - Pärtel-Peeter Pere

Isamaa - Urmas Reinsalu

Centre Party - Vladimir Svet

EKRE - Georg Kirsberg

The discussion will focus on the issues that are most relevant to the expat community living in Tallinn, the organizers said.

The venue will be held at Philly Joe's Club on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) and it starts at 7 p.m. Proof of vaccination, recovery of a negative test is needed.

The discussion will also be streamed online on the Estonian World and Estonishing Evenings' facebook pages.

--

