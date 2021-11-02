Estonian director's debut film attracts 1,500 visitors on opening weekend

"Firebird" Source: Pressimaterjalid
An Estonian director's debut film "Firebird" gathered 1,517 visitors in the opening days. The film stars British actor Tom Prior and Russian actress Diana Pozharskaya and was shot in Estonia.

Firebird is a 2021 romantic war drama film directed, co-written, and co-produced by director Peeter Rebane.

It is based on Sergey Fetisov's memoir "The Story of Roman" and is set in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War. It tells the true story of forbidden love between a private and a fighter pilot.

The film is titled as "Tulelind" in Estonian and can be viewed at cinemas this week. The production was shot in English but has Estonian and Russian subtitles.

Last week, "007: No Time to Die" gathered 3,214 visitors during the weekend and altogether has been watched by 85,842 visitors. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" gathered 2,904 visitors and altogether 34,218 visitors.

In addition to the mentioned films, animation "Ron's Gone Wrong" gathered 2,185 visitors (all in all 10,336), "The Addams Family 2" 2,115 visitors (20,428 all in all).

"The Boss Baby: Family Business" made it to the charts again with 1,189 visitors (35,525). Peeter Rebane's debut film "Firebird" and Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho" made it to the charts as newcomers.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

