Health Board: 617 coronavirus patients, 788 new cases, five deaths

On Monday morning (November 8), 617 patients with coronavirus are being treated in Estonian hospitals, the Health Board said. There were 788 new cases and five deaths reported during the last day.

Of the patients in hospital, 467 have severe cases of coronavirus and of these 337 people - 71.6 percent - are not vaccinated. There were 58 new cases opened during the last day.

Due to the shortage of healthcare workers, the current limit for people admitted to hospital with coronavirus is between 600 and 650. Today's number of 617 is the higest number since the spring.

One woman aged 77 died and four men, aged 79, 82, 89 and 93. So far, 1,617 people infected with coronavirus have died.

In total, 5,549 tests were analyzed and 788 were positive. Of these, 492 were unvaccinated. The positive share was 14.2 percent. The lowest number of tests for the week are usually carried out on Sunday as many testing centers are closed.

The 14-day infection rate is 1698.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Yesterday 1,464 doses of vaccine were administered and 680 were first-time vaccinations. The vaccination rate for the whole population is 57.8 percent. For adults, who have received at least one dose, it is 70.8 percent.

As of this morning, 82,223 people have received an additional or booster dose.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

