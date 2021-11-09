Riigkogu to hold remote sittings from Wednesday

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at the Riigikogu. While the premier and her ministers do not sit in the chamber, they regularly appear before it to answer questions, make presentations and, here, attend ministerial oath-swearing ceremonies.
The Riigikogu has opted to hold remote sessions for much of the rest of November, in response to high coronavirus rates.

MPs can still attend the Riigikogu's main hall, the official parliamentary site reports, but all sittings will be held on a remote basis and can be attended online.

The remote working period runs from Wednesday, November 10, until Thursday, November 25 inclusive.

62 MPs voted in favor of switching to remote sittings, while 23 voted against doing so.

The Riigikogu last held remote sessions in the spring time.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

