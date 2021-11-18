Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

On Thursday morning, there are 450 coronavirus patients being treated in hospital, the Health Board said. There were 873 new cases and seven deaths during the last day.

Of those in hospital, 352 patients have a serious cases of the disease and of these 264 people - 75 percent - are not vaccinated. Thirty-nine cases were opened overnight. The number of patients being treated in hospital has fallen over the last two weeks.

There were seven deaths. The youngest was a 57-year-old man and the oldest were three women all aged 88.

In total, 6,040 tests were analyzed and of those 873 were positive. This gives a positive share of 14.5 percent. Of these, 559 people were not vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 1,067.14 per 100,000 compared to 1,148.1 on Wednesday.

Yesterday, 7,254 vaccinations were carried out and 1,003 were first doses. Estonia's vaccination rate for at least one vaccination for the whole population is 58.4 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

