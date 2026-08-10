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1-minute lecture: How to avoid tick bites

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Tiina Elvisto.
Tiina Elvisto. Source: TLÜ
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Ticks are especially abundant this summer. However, there are several ways to mitigate the risks associated with them, says Tiina Elvisto, associate professor of plant ecology at Tallinn University.

Disease-causing viruses and bacteria have found an excellent helper in ticks, which serve as what is known as a vector. Ticks patiently wait for their target and transmit disease directly into its body. According to a 2025 study conducted by Estonia's Health Board, one-third of ticks in Estonia carry the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. The prevalence of Lyme disease bacteria varies by region, with the pathogen found in between one-quarter and one-half of ticks. The tick-borne encephalitis virus is found in less than 1 percent of ticks, but occurs in localized clusters.

The number of ticks depends on where their host animals — mice, hedgehogs, roe deer, foxes, dogs and cats — roam and rest. Ticks are more abundant in those places.

Biodiversity can also help. Centipedes, ground beetles and various ants, including black garden ants and red wood ants, are effective predators of ticks and tick eggs, as well as slugs, including Spanish slugs, and their eggs. In gardens and parks, it is worth maintaining suitable habitats for these invertebrates and, in particular, avoiding the use of pesticides.

European garden ecologists recommend leaving around 5 to 10 percent of a garden in a natural state: 2 to 3 square meters of leaf litter, a few logs and rocks, and a couple of old branches. Mulched areas, perennial beds and the ground beneath shrubs also provide good habitats for the invertebrates mentioned above.

If we want to stay healthy, we need to pay close attention to ticks. Before heading into tick habitat, we can apply clove, cinnamon or other oils whose scents repel ticks. For protection lasting more than an hour or so, tick-repellent sprays available from pharmacies are a better option. After spending time outdoors, it is worth checking ourselves, our loved ones and our pets for any ticks that may be crawling on them.

It is vitally important to get vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis, a truly serious disease. According to Estonia's Health Statistics and Health Research Database, more than 200 cases of tick-borne encephalitis were registered in Estonia in 2023, with nearly 150 cases recorded in each of 2024 and 2025. The good news is that diseases transmitted by ticks can now be treated. It is important to ensure that sufficient resources are available to develop new vaccines.

Spending time in nature benefits both body and mind. Hopefully, those who are afraid of ticks can overcome their fear and enjoy spending time outdoors.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa

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