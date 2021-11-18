Erki Savisaar takes environment minister oath of office

Erki Savisaar has been sworn in as new environment minister, with his oath of office taking place at the Riigikogu as per protocol.

Savisaar was formally proposed by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) earlier on Thursday, and was duly nominated by President Alar Karis.

Center Party leader Jüri Ratas had appointed Savisaar, who until now had been an MP, the previous day, almost immediately after the resignation of Tõnis Mölder (Center).

Savisaar had sat at the Riigikogu since 2015 and was chair of the finance committee, and previously chair of the Riigikogu's environment committee.

Mölder said he wished to step down from the role he had held since January due to personal and family reasons. The president also released Mölder from office shortly before appointing Savisaar.

Since Mölder and Savisaar are both from the same party and are trading places - Mölder is returning to the Riigikogu - no Center MP needs to vacate their seat for Mölder in the long-term (technically Andrei Korobeinik had to vacate on November 18, but will be reinstated a day later, i.e. Friday).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!